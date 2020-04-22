UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Pardons 369 Inmates Ahead Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler pardons 369 inmates ahead of Ramadan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 369 prisoners from punitive and reformative institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, for good conduct considerations on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The pardon comes within the framework of the Sharjah Ruler's keenness to give the pardoned prisoners a chance to start a new life, alleviate the suffering of their families, and to reintegrate them into society.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, thanked H.H. Sheikh Sultan for his generous initiative.

He expressed hopes that the initiative will urge the pardoned inmates to begin a new life with good behaviour.

