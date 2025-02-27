Sharjah Ruler Pardons 707 Inmates Before Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has granted the release of 707 inmates from the Sharjah Punitive and Correctional Institution.
These inmates have qualified for pardon thanks to their good behaviour and conduct during their time in custody. The decision precedes the Holy Month of Ramadan, reflecting a spirit of compassion and renewal.
