Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Pardons 707 Inmates Before Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has granted the release of 707 inmates from the Sharjah Punitive and Correctional Institution.

These inmates have qualified for pardon thanks to their good behaviour and conduct during their time in custody. The decision precedes the Holy Month of Ramadan, reflecting a spirit of compassion and renewal.

Related Topics

Sharjah From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

20 minutes ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

35 minutes ago
 Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

50 minutes ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

1 hour ago
Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

1 hour ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

2 hours ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East