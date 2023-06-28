Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sharjah Mosque.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.

H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also offered prayers alongside the Sharjah Ruler, along with a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents.

After the prayers, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad exchanged Eid greetings with the worshipers.

