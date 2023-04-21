UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Performs Eid Al Fitr Prayer At Al Badee Musallah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today morning performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah in Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Sultan.

Dr. Salem Al Doubi led the prayer and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, during which he underscored the need to be tolerant and strengthen bonds with family and friends and practice compassion with others.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE with continued security and stability, and the Sharjah Ruler with good health.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the late founding rulers in Paradise.

After the prayers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan exchanged Eid greetings with the worshipers.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Salem Prayer Family

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid ..

UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.