Sharjah Ruler Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer At Al Badi’ Musalla
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 05:01 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, along with H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla in Sharjah city on Sunday morning.
Alongside the Ruler of Sharjah, the prayer was attended by several prominent figures, including Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; as well as several other sheikhs and high-ranking officials, including Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council.
The Eid sermon was delivered by Sheikh Abdullah Al Hammadi, who praised the significance of Eid Al-Fitr, which follows the noble act of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.
He thanked Allah for granting Muslims the strength to fast and pray, and highlighted the importance of giving Zakat Al Fitr and the conditions for its acceptance.
Sheikh Al Hammadi emphasised the importance of maintaining strong family ties, especially honouring parents, as a key path to paradise. He encouraged good treatment of parents, helping them in life, speaking kindly, and striving to please them. The more one shows kindness, the greater the blessings and sustenance. He also stressed the significance of raising children in a righteous way to help them serve their religion and nation.
The preacher stressed the importance of remaining committed to worship and good deeds, emphasising the importance of involving families and children in religious practices to foster a healthy community grounded in Islamic values. He prayed for the continued prosperity and blessings of the UAE.
After the prayer, the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged Eid greetings with sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, and citizens, as well as residents from the Arab and Islamic communities, celebrating this blessed occasion.
