Sharjah Ruler Performs Funeral Prayers For Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler performs funeral prayers for Sultan bin Abdullah Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah funeral prayers on the body of Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who passed away on Sunday morning.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, along with a number of Sheikhs, officials and members of the public, performed the funeral prayer alongside the Ruler of Sharjah.

