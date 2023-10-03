Sharjah Ruler promotes Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan to head of department

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) SHARJAH, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the promotion of the Secretary General of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.



The decree stipulated that Ahmed Saeed Ali Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, be promoted to the rank of Head of a Department in the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government.

