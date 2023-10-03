Sharjah Ruler promotes Al Mahmoud to chairman of SEDD

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree promoting and appointing Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).



The decree stipulated that Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud will be promoted to the rank of Chairman of a Department in the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government, and will be appointed as Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department and a member of Sharjah Executive Council.

