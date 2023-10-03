Sharjah Ruler promotes Asma Rashid bin Taliah to head of department

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree promoting the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.



The decree stipulated that Asma Rashid Sultan bin Taliah, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, be promoted to the rank of Head of a Department in the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government.

