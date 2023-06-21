UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Promotes Issa Abbas Hussein As Sharjah Archaeology's Director-General

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 02:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) SHARJAH, 21st June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (44) of 2023 promoting Issa Abbas Hussein Youssef to the position of Director-General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, effective immediately.

