SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 42 of 2023 promoting Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary- General of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), to the rank of Director- General of the Special Employment System in the Government of Sharjah.