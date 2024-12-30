Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Raises Pension For Retirees Receiving Percentage

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler raises pension for retirees receiving percentage

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved raising the retirement pension for retirees receiving a percentage of the retirement pension in the emirate of Sharjah, to reach the minimum retirement pension of AED17,500, with the aim of providing a decent life for families.

This starts from 1st December 2024, and continues annually at a financial cost of AED1,300.00, disbursing the difference in the retirement pension supplementing the minimum for a decent life for all these cases retroactively from the date of retirement at a cost of AED4 million.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, announced the approval of the Ruler of Sharjah, in a telephone interview via the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Related Topics

Sharjah December All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al ..

Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al Khaimah, Tashkent

16 minutes ago
 MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers

MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers

59 minutes ago
 Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citize ..

Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citizens' issues

59 minutes ago
 Main draw matches of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis ..

Main draw matches of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships on Tuesday

58 minutes ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

59 minutes ago
 Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evenin ..

Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening

1 hour ago
SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-e ..

SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations

1 hour ago
 Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

1 hour ago
 The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews ..

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, reso ..

1 hour ago
 DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitabl ..

DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry

1 hour ago
 KP Advisor for action against illegal parking

KP Advisor for action against illegal parking

1 hour ago
 Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to p ..

Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to people on their doorsteps: Shak ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East