Sharjah Ruler Raises Pension For Retirees Receiving Percentage
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved raising the retirement pension for retirees receiving a percentage of the retirement pension in the emirate of Sharjah, to reach the minimum retirement pension of AED17,500, with the aim of providing a decent life for families.
This starts from 1st December 2024, and continues annually at a financial cost of AED1,300.00, disbursing the difference in the retirement pension supplementing the minimum for a decent life for all these cases retroactively from the date of retirement at a cost of AED4 million.
Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, announced the approval of the Ruler of Sharjah, in a telephone interview via the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al Khaimah, Tashkent
MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers
Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citizens' issues
Main draw matches of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships on Tuesday
More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening
SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations
Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes
The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, reso ..
DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry
KP Advisor for action against illegal parking
Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to people on their doorsteps: Shak ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler raises pension for retirees receiving percentage1 minute ago
-
Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al Khaimah, Tashkent16 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Italian Defence Minister1 hour ago
-
Indian railways to become net zero by 20302 hours ago
-
Ministry of Health and Prevention wins Excellence in Health Tech Innovation2 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General calls for 2025 to mark new beginning2 hours ago
-
UAE media sector shapes future through key milestones in 20242 hours ago
-
Arab astronomical observations contribute to guiding NASA spacecraft2 hours ago
-
Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar events in 20252 hours ago
-
Global population reaches 8.156 billion in 20243 hours ago
-
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains3 hours ago
-
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary cooperation3 hours ago