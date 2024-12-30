Sharjah Ruler raises pension for retirees receiving percentage

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved raising the retirement pension for retirees receiving a percentage of the retirement pension in the emirate of Sharjah, to reach the minimum retirement pension of AED17,500, with the aim of providing a decent life for families.

This starts from 1st December 2024, and continues annually at a financial cost of AED1,300.00, disbursing the difference in the retirement pension supplementing the minimum for a decent life for all these cases retroactively from the date of retirement at a cost of AED4 million.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, announced the approval of the Ruler of Sharjah, in a telephone interview via the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.