Sharjah Ruler Receives 'Arab Writers’ Union' Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives 'Arab Writers’ Union' delegation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday a delegation of the General Union of Arab Writers, GUAW, at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, Dara.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Alaa Abdel-Hadi, the Secretary General of the GUAW, and included members of the union’s council.

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the role of culture in ensuring the advancement and progress of societies, with the aim of combating extraneous and obscurantist ideas.

The attendees discussed a number of cultural topics and ways of promoting Arabic culture and intellectuals.

On his part, Dr. Alaa Abdel-Hadi praised Sharjah's cultural project, which reflects the vision of H.H., aiming to support Arab culture and intellectuals.

The attendees have also appreciated His Highness’ keenness to support the Arabic culture.

