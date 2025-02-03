Sharjah Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Oman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday morning welcomed Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE, at Al Badi Palace in Sharjah.
During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah received a note from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, discussing the cultural collaboration between Sharjah and Oman to foster development and strengthen ties.
Dr. Al Busaidi extended heartfelt greetings from the Sultan of Oman to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah. He expressed wishes for continued progress, prosperity, and growth for both the UAE and Sharjah, as well as for H.H. Sheikh Dr.
Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi's health and well-being.
H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan emphasised the strong and enduring ties between the UAE and Oman, highlighting the effective communication they share across all levels. This relationship fosters cooperation and supports a wide range of initiatives in knowledge, culture, and science between the two nations.
The meeting focused on the important cultural roles that Sharjah plays both domestically and internationally. Its commitment to promoting and supporting culture and knowledge has earned it a prestigious standing regionally and globally. As a result, Sharjah has become a hub for intellectuals, scientists, and writers across various cultural, literary, and scientific fields.
