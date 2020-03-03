Sharjah Ruler receives American University in Cairo President

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the American University of Sharjah, AUS, met Francis J. Ricciardone, President of the American University in Cairo, AUC, and his accompanying delegation at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies on Tuesday, where they exchanged views over issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Dr. Sheikh Sultan and the AUC President touched on several significant scientific issues, which contribute to developing the academic and research process and the exchange of expertise for both institutions.

Sharjah’s most important cultural and educational achievements and its accomplishments in various specialised scientific and research programmes were also highlighted during the meeting.

Ricciardone commended the great progress witnessed by the AUS in accordance with the directives and follow-up of the Ruler of Sharjah, who supports all local and international cultural and educational efforts.

At the end of the meeting, the AUC President presented His Highness with a commemorative gift for hosting him and in appreciation of his continuous support for scientific efforts.