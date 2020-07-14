Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) SHARJAH, 13th July 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday, received cables of condolence from Arab leaders and officials on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

The cables were sent by HM, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, HM King Hussain II of Jordan, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

Condolence cables were also sent, Fahad bin Mahmoud Al Said, the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers of the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Iad Allawi, Former Prime Minister of Iraq, and from the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO).

They expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.