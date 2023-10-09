Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s BoD

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received, on Monday, morning, Khalid Muhammad Al Amma, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and members of the board of Directors of the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), at Dr.

Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Emirates Institute of Finance’s Board of Directors and the projects and initiatives that the bank is working on to speed development in society, in accordance with the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership.

His Highness was briefed on the plans and strategies developed by the Emirates Institute of Finance, aiming to provide the best training programs in the field of banking and financial services in the UAE and the region.

His Highness listened to an explanation of the initiatives and projects that the Institute is working on, which support Emiratisation, innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed the periodic reports and statistics with the goal of preparing graduates for the job market and developing future plans that are in line with the requirements and international standards set by relevant global authorities.



The Governor of the Central Bank and the accompanying delegation expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm reception and great support provided by His Highness with his continuous directives that contribute to strengthening community development and developing the financial and banking sector in particular, wishing His Highness continued success and good health.

In addition to His Highness Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the reception was attended by Omar bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Head of the Human Resources Department; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, and a number of members of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Institute of Finance.