Sharjah Ruler receives CEO of National Fuel Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Sunday morning in Al Badi'a Palace, the CEO of National Fuel Agency (ENI) Claudio Descalzi.

Also present were Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Hatem Al-Mousa, CEO of SNOC, and a number of representatives from SNOC and ENI.

His Highness welcomed the guest and the accompanying delegation, expressing optimism about the existing partnership between the Sharjah National Oil Corporation and the National Fuel Agency Company, and wishing the two parties success in their upcoming research and exploration.

During the meeting, the activities of ENI in the field of petroleum in the UAE were introduced, highlighting ENI's prominent achievements, and obtaining the exploration concessions in land areas (A), (B) and (C) from the Emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with SNOC.

The Ruler of Sharjah was also briefed by the CEO of ENI on a set of future opportunities related to development in the field of energy and projects for renewable energy sources, as ENI shows an increasing interest in these strategic areas in the middle East region.

The meeting also dealt with a number of points focused on ways to benefit from the activities of ENI in the emirate within the framework of its smart partnership with SNOC in the wild areas (A), (B) and (C), and the future vision that the company is working on and the existing opportunities.

ENI is working according to its specific program with SNOOC to carry out a number of exploration works in areas (A) and (C) of the emirate, in order to contribute to discovering additional resources for the benefit of Sharjah's development.

On the fourth of this month, ENI and SNOC have announced the production start-up from the Mahani field, located in onshore Concession Area B of the Sharjah Emirate. This has been achieved in less than a year since the announcement of the discovery of gas in the Mahani field and less than two years after the signing of the contract for ENI to enter into the partnership with SNOC to discover in the wild areas of Sharjah.

SNOC and ENI are also involved in exploring future cooperation opportunities in the energy fields, including renewable energy sources, in line with Eni's commitment to energy transformation, especially in the field of carbon neutrality.

Lauding the constant effort and the unlimited support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to promote the great progress and the smart partnership between the two companies, SNOC and ENI, the CEO of ENI has extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah, contributing in enhancing the achievement of the desired goals.