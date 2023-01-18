Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Oman’s Shura Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday, received Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Oman’s Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the Chairman of the Omani Shura Council and his delegation, pointing to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, stressing the depth of social relations that unite the two brotherly peoples.

Both sides discussed the most significant topics of common interest in serving the two countries and the region's prosperity.

The historical periods of the Omani civilisation and the importance of documenting them through scientific research and historical books were discussed, in addition to enhancing cooperation between scientific, research and cultural institutions in the two countries.