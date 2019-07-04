Sharjah Ruler receives condolence letter from Armenian president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) SHARJAH, 4th July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Thursday, received a letter from President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia, condoling His Highness on the death of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Sultan received the condolence letter at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah from Mher Mkrtumyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.