Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Region Governor

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received a message of condolences from Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Region.

Prince Faisal , in his message, expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.