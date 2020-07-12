Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler on death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday, received a telephone call from H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, expressing his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who died in the United Kingdom, on Thursday.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

The Ruler of Fujairah also offered condolences to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council.