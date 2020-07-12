UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Receives Condolences From King Salman On Death Of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salman on death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday, received a telephone call from The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who died in the United Kingdom, on Thursday.

King Salman prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

The Ruler of Sharjah has expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to King Salman for his condolences.

Related Topics

Sharjah Died United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Saud Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

21 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

36 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

2 hours ago

76% drop in pedestrian fatality in Dubai in 2007-2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.