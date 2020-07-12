Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salman on death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday, received a telephone call from The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who died in the United Kingdom, on Thursday.

King Salman prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

The Ruler of Sharjah has expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to King Salman for his condolences.