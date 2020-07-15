UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Receives Condolences From OIC Secretary-General

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from OIC Secretary-General

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received a message of condolences from Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC.

In his message, Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

