Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from President of Zanzibar

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,received on Friday, a message of condolences from Dr. Ali Mohamed Shein, President of Zanzibar, on the death of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi.

H.H.

received the message from Mubarak Nasser Mubarak, Ambassador of Tanzania to the UAE, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

In his message, President of Zanzibar expressed his heartfelt and sincere condolences and sympathies to the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant H.H. and Al Qasimi family patience and solace.