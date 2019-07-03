UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Receives Condolences From RAK Ruler On Death Of Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from RAK Ruler on death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received condolences from H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, at Al Badee Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also received condolences along with the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sharjah Ruler and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest Sheikh Khalid's soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and other Sheikhs, also offered their condolences to Sheikh Sultan.

