Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saif bin Zayed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received condolences from H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Also receiving condolences were H.H.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences to Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise, and grant his family patience and solace.