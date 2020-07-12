Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saif bin Zayed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday, received a telephone call from Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, expressing his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Saif prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.