Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Salman Al Khalifa

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received a message of condolences from Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, President of Asian Football Confederation, AFC, and FIFA’s Vice-President.

The President of Asian Football Confederation, in his message, expressed heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.