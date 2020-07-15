Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saudi Space Agency Chairman

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received a condolence message from Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency.

Prince Sultan bin Salman, in his message, conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.