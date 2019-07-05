Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Sultan bin Zayed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Friday at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, on the death of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi.

Also accepting condolences alongside the Ruler of Sharjah were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his heartfelt and sincere condolences and sympathies to the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise, and to grant H.H. and Al Qasimi family patience and solace.