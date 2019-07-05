Sharjah Ruler receives condolences message from Eritrean president

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received a message of condolences from Isaias Afwerki, President of Eritrea, on the death of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi.

In his message, the Eritrean President expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.