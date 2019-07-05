UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Receives Condolences Message From Tunisian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences message from Tunisian president

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received a message of condolences from Beji Caid Essebsi, President of the Republic of Tunisia, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received a message of condolences from Beji Caid Essebsi, President of the Republic of Tunisia, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi.

In his message, President Essebsi expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

