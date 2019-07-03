UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Receives Condolences Of Ajman Ruler

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences of Ajman Ruler

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday the condolences from H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Also receiving condolences were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid expressed his sincere condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on Sheikh Khalid and grant him Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department, also condoled Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad.

