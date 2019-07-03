Sharjah Ruler receives condolences on death of Khalid Al Qasimi

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received a cable of condolences from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received a cable of condolences from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in his message expressed deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan and the family of the deceased.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, also sent a cable of condolences to the Ruler of Sharjah, on the death of Sheikh Khalid. Sultan Qaboos extended heartfelt condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

Dr. Sultan also received a cable from Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, condoling His Highness on the death of Sheikh Khalid and praying to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on Sheikh Khalid.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also sent a cable of condolences, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and give patience and solace to the bereaved family.

The Ruler of Sharjah received a similar cable from King Abdullah II of Jordan, who expressed condolences to His Highness and Al Qasimi family over the passing of Sheikh Khalid.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan also received condolences from the heads and officials of a number of academic and cultural institutions, professional associations and international organisations.