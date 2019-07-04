Sharjah Ruler receives condolences on death of Khalid Al Qasimi

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Thursday morning at Al Badee Palace, condolences on the death of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, from Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, ambassadors to brotherly and friendly countries, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, accompanied His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The mourners expressed their heartfelt condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the family of the deceased and Al Qawasimis, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Also offering their condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Lt.

General Saif Abdullah Al Sha’far, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior; Mohammad Ahmed Al Murr; Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, and several senior military leaders in the UAE, as well as delegations of scientific and cultural institutions.

They expressed their heartfelt condolences, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan in eternal peace and bless the bereaved family with solace and fortitude.

Also accepting condolences alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Central Finance Department, Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal Al Qasimi, as well as a number of sheikhs, senior officials.