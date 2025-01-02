Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday Ali Salem Al Thayedi, Consul-General of the State of Kuwait, who came to greet His Highness on the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, which was held at Al Badee Palace, the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed Al Thayedi, stressing the strong fraternal ties between the two countries, as well as the shared cultural, educational heritage, and social cohesion between the people of the UAE and Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultanalso wished Al Thayedi success in his upcoming endeavours, which will contribute to the continued progress of the State of Kuwait and achieve the aspirations of its leadership and people.