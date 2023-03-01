UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Receives Delegation From Arab Theater Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday, a delegation from the Arab Theater Authority, headed by Ismail Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Authority.

The Sharjah Ruler welcomed the Secretary-General of the Arab Theater Authority and his accompanying delegation, praising the efforts exerted to improve the Arab theater and the events it organiSes in the countries of the Arab world.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation about the various activities of the authority including the Arab Theater Festival, forums and conferences, awards and competitions, and workshops.

The Ruler of Sharjah discussed with the authority's delegation proposals and plans to develop theatrical work in the Arab world by supporting playwrights, motivating writers, and upgrading theatrical work elements such as directing, preparing, designing, lighting, and theatrical performance.

His Highness directed to increase the membership of the board of Trustees of the Authority to include members from all Arab countries to support the development of the theater through the participation of all countries.

The Sharjah Ruler also directed work to hold a conference to launch the Arab strategy for theatrical development 2023-2033, in addition to starting work on establishing the Arab Documentation Centre, and working on developing school theater in cooperation with Arab and international organisations specialised in theatre.

