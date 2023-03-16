Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Union for Tourism Media

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday, a delegation from the Arab Union for Tourism Media (AUTM).

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the delegation in the emirate of Sharjah, underscoring the significance of promoting cultural, environmental and heritage tourism that provides knowledge to tourists and reflects the culture and history of the city.

The Sharjah Ruler sparked light on the development projects in the cities and regions of the emirate, which His Highness sets in proportion to the nature of each city.

He also underscored the importance of developing cities and launching various projects and facilities which reflect the cities' value in terms of their history, archaeological discoveries and environmental diversity.

The Ruler of Sharjah received the certificate of winning the city of Khorfakkan the award of the best Arab tourist city for the year 2023 within the awards presented by the Arab Union for Tourism Media, which were announced during the activities of the ITB Berlin, which also witnessed the announcement of winning Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, head of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the title of Arab Heritage Man for the same year.

The delegation of the Arab Union for Tourism Media included writer Mustafa Abdel Moneim, Vice President and Executive Officer of the Arab Union for Tourism Media, Dr. Lamia Mahmoud, Secretary-General of AUTM, and writer Khaled Khalil.