Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Receives Delegation From Portuguese University Of Coimbra

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received a delegation from the Portuguese University of Coimbra, on Thursday morning at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan extended his appreciation of the delegation’s participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair, where they showcased a magnificent collection of precious centuries-old manuscripts from the university’s library, allowing the event’s visitors to view the exquisite documents that detail the Portuguese presence in the Gulf.

The Ruler of Sharjah discussed during the meeting, which was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Book Authority, his 30-year connection with the university and how it has helped him learn more.

He said the university has a large collection of documents that has enriched his knowledge.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan presented his book “A Momentous Journey: The Complete Manuscript of the ‘Book of Duarte Barbosa’ 1565” to the delegation. He also received a special publication about the university’s exhibition at the SIBF titled “The Portuguese in the Gulf, 1507-1650: An Interlinked History”.

On the meeting’s sidelines, the Sharjah Ruler and the delegation toured the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, exploring the exquisite collections.

Related Topics

Sharjah Coimbra Event From

Recent Stories

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to ..

IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to Imran Khan

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indo ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

18 minutes ago
 EAD launches climate change-focused level of Envir ..

EAD launches climate change-focused level of Enviro-Spellathon

18 minutes ago
 COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

25 minutes ago
SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

47 minutes ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

1 hour ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

1 hour ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East