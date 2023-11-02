Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received a delegation from the Portuguese University of Coimbra, on Thursday morning at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan extended his appreciation of the delegation’s participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair, where they showcased a magnificent collection of precious centuries-old manuscripts from the university’s library, allowing the event’s visitors to view the exquisite documents that detail the Portuguese presence in the Gulf.

The Ruler of Sharjah discussed during the meeting, which was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Book Authority, his 30-year connection with the university and how it has helped him learn more.

He said the university has a large collection of documents that has enriched his knowledge.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan presented his book “A Momentous Journey: The Complete Manuscript of the ‘Book of Duarte Barbosa’ 1565” to the delegation. He also received a special publication about the university’s exhibition at the SIBF titled “The Portuguese in the Gulf, 1507-1650: An Interlinked History”.

On the meeting’s sidelines, the Sharjah Ruler and the delegation toured the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, exploring the exquisite collections.