Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University of Cambridge

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received a delegation from the University of Cambridge at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara) on Wednesday.

Headed by Dr. Stephen J. Toope, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, the delegation was welcomed by the Ruler of Sharjah, where the two sides discussed collaboration opportunities between the emirate and the University of Cambridge, across various academic, research, and cultural aspects.

Toope thanked Dr. Sheikh Sultan for the meeting and lauded the scientific and cultural achievements of Sharjah, which reflect his care and vision.

The Sharjah Ruler toured the corridors of the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies with the guests and reviewed the most important historical contents, documents and manuscripts, and his souvenirs received from various heads of state, organisations and international universities.

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice-President of the International Publishers Association; Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations; Manal Ataya, Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority; and a number of academics and officials.

