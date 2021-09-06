Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Armed Forces College of Medicine

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, received on Monday morning at his office at the university a delegation of students from the Egyptian Armed Forces College of Medicine (AFCM).

Dr. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the delegation and exchanged talks on the scientific and academic topics of common interest.

He discussed ways to enhance the scientific cooperation in the fields of health sciences, reviewing the outcomes of the Memorandum of Understanding previously held between the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah and the Armed Forces College of Medicine, highlighting the significance of exchanging the experiences and knowledge through supporting academic programmes, scientific research, and classroom and extracurricular activities.

The meeting was attended by a number of members of the board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, Professor Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and a number of deputies of the University’s Chancellor.