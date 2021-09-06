UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Receives Delegation Of Egyptian Armed Forces College Of Medicine

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Armed Forces College of Medicine

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, received on Monday morning at his office at the university a delegation of students from the Egyptian Armed Forces College of Medicine (AFCM).

Dr. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the delegation and exchanged talks on the scientific and academic topics of common interest.

He discussed ways to enhance the scientific cooperation in the fields of health sciences, reviewing the outcomes of the Memorandum of Understanding previously held between the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah and the Armed Forces College of Medicine, highlighting the significance of exchanging the experiences and knowledge through supporting academic programmes, scientific research, and classroom and extracurricular activities.

The meeting was attended by a number of members of the board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, Professor Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and a number of deputies of the University’s Chancellor.

Related Topics

Sharjah From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in f ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in first two months of current FY2 ..

10 minutes ago
 Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the ..

Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the food and grocery vertical expa ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recove ..

UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

16 minutes ago
 Lawyers of Belarus' Opposition Figures Kolesnikova ..

Lawyers of Belarus' Opposition Figures Kolesnikova, Znak to Challenge Prison Sen ..

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs Digital Quality of Life Coun ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs Digital Quality of Life Council meeting

31 minutes ago
 Romania Evacuates 80 More Afghans From Kabul to Pa ..

Romania Evacuates 80 More Afghans From Kabul to Pakistan - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.