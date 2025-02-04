(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday morning, attended a reception ceremony welcoming the first group of master’s students who have enrolled at the University of Global Studies, located in Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan was received upon his arrival by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Global Studies University, Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, Dr. Mansour bin Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, Dr. Jamal Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of university directors, officials and academics.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan announced the establishment of a university and the enrollment of the first cohort of students in the Global African Studies Program. The establishment of the Global Studies University as an academic institution in Sharjah has been announced. The first group of male and female students has begun their studies at the university. The university aims to contribute to the pursuit of beneficial knowledge.

Dr. Mansour bin Mohammed announced the Emiri Decree No. (57) of 2023, issued by H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah on September 14, 2023. This decree establishes a non-profit Arab academic institution in Sharjah known as the Global Studies University. The university will possess the legal status, capacity, and authority necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its functions, while also maintaining financial and administrative independence. According to the decree, Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi will serve as the university's head.

According to the decree, the university consists of the following specialised scientific colleges and institutes:

Under this decree, the university may add other specialized scientific colleges and institutes by a decision of the president and in accordance with the law regulating them. The Emiri Decree also stipulated that a law be issued to organize the university, its colleges, institutes, departments, administrations, and all its affairs.

The Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah also read Administrative Resolution No. (1) of 2025 regarding the formation of the board of Trustees of the Global Studies University, issued by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Global Studies University in Sharjah, which stipulates the formation of the Board of Trustees in its first session, headed by Sheikha Hoor and the membership of each of:

-Dr. Salah Mohamed Hassan, Chancellor of the Global Studies University, Dean of the Africa Institute.

-Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

-Dr. Zahra Saidi Al Balawi, Independent consultant in Higher Education.

-Dr. Chika Okeke-Agulu, Robert Schirmer Professor of Art and Archaeology and African American Studies, Member of the Department of African American Studies, and Director of the African Studies Program at Princeton University.

-Dr. Manthia Diawara, Professor of Comparative Literature and Cinema Studies at New York University, USA.

-Dr. Savitri Bisnath, Senior Director of the Institute on Race, Power and Political Economy at The New school in New York.

-Osama Daoud Abdellatif, Chairman of DAL Group, Invictus Investment Co PLC.

-Abiy Yeshetla, CEO of Muleback Technologies in the United States of America.

-Samallie Kiyingi, Finance Lawyer and Global General Counsel at Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore.

Sheikha Hoor delivered a speech welcoming H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees at the launch of the university study project, highlighting its significance in reflecting Sharjah's cultural and scientific role globally. She noted the importance of the Africa Hall, which has historically represented a combination of place and status, vision and achievement. Since its establishment in 1976, the hall has served as an incubator for the Sharjah cultural project, initiated by the Ruler of Sharjah, who has outlined its vision and direction.

Sheikha Hoor emphasized the continuity of following these initiatives and the pursuit of wisdom in establishing various scientific, cognitive, and cultural pillars, all connected to the broader cultural and humanitarian project of Sharjah.

Sheikha Hoor presented an overview of the initial concept for the Global Studies University, which was developed through extensive studies and research aimed at illustrating the significance of Arab-African relations. She referred to a pivotal moment marked by the opening of the Africa Hall, which also hosted the "Arab-African Relations Symposium." The recommendations from this symposium included the establishment of an Arab-African center for documentation, data collection, and information related to Arab-African relations, proposed to be based in Sharjah. This recommendation is recognized as the foundational element for the Africa Institute, which was established by an Emiri decree on June 6, 2018, and serves as the inaugural institution within the Global Studies University, founded by an Emiri decree in 2023.

The university outlines its key objectives, specializations, and programs, including the Africa Institute. It is described as a multidisciplinary academic research institution focused on studies, research, documentation, and conferring master’s and doctoral degrees in the humanities and social sciences. The Africa Institute is based on the premise that the study of Africa should take a comprehensive approach, transcending geographic and regional boundaries. Consequently, the university operates as a network of semi-independent institutes and colleges, each concentrating on different global regions while maintaining interconnections. This network features the Africa Institute, an Asia Institute to be established this year, as well as institutes dedicated to Oceania, Europe, and the Americas.

At the end of her speech, Sheikha Hoor welcomed the first batch of Master’s students in Global African Studies from all over the world, including Africa and the Arab world, noting that the university will provide everything that will pave their way to a promising future. In her address to the students, she stated, “This ancient edifice is intended to be a source of inspiration for you, as it has historically served as a source of inspiration for others.”

Dr. Salah Mohammed Hassan, Chancellor of the Global Studies University, delivered a speech in which he expressed his thanks and gratitude to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah for his presence and honoring the students’ reception ceremony and his continuous support for the university.

In his speech, the University President emphasised the role of the University in advancing scientific and intellectual research on a global scale. He stated, “This moment signifies the culmination of extensive planning and a commitment to creating a scientific environment that fosters research, critical thinking, and intellectual development, contributing to a better understanding of Africa and its global context. Our mission at the Global Studies University and the Africa Institute is to equip a new generation of thinkers and future leaders who will engage in meaningful dialogues between civilizations and work to address critical challenges facing society.”

Professor Salah Hassan encouraged students to immerse themselves not just in their studies, but also in the vibrant cultural and creative atmosphere that Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates offer. He emphasized the importance of engaging with classmates and professors, as well as embracing the rich heritage and diverse cultures available through their academic experience.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the first group of students from the Global African Studies Program. He expressed his hopes for their success in their educational journeys and took a memorable photo with them to celebrate the occasion. The students, in turn, expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Ruler for his generous support of education and for giving them the chance to pursue their studies in a variety of subjects and research areas.