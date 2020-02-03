Sharjah Ruler receives FUIW’s Executive Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, on Monday, received the participants of the 23rd session of the Executive Council of the Federation of the Universities of the Islamic World, FUIW, at his office at the University.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the guests, wishing them a pleasant stay in the emirate of Sharjah, and later discussed issues of common interest in scientific fields.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the emirate's academic efforts to support science, shedding light on Sharjah's achievements in establishing the University City of Sharjah, which includes several of scientific edifices, such as the American University of Sharjah, UoS, Al Qasimia University, and many academic, scientific and cultural institutions, attracting numerous students from various countries of the world.

He was briefed on the agenda of the current session of the Executive Council of the FUIW, and the activities carried out by the General Secretariat in the Council.

On behalf of the participants, Dr. Salem bin Muhammad Al-Malik, Director-General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and the Secretary-General of the FUIW, thanked Dr. Sheikh Sultan and appreciated the opportunity to meet him. He also lauded the keenness of the Sharjah University to host the 23rd session of the Executive Council of the FUIW.

The Secretary-General of the FUIW pointed out that Sharjah has become a beacon of science and culture as a result of the care and attention it receives from the Ruler of Sharjah.