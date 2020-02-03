UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Receives FUIW’s Executive Council

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives FUIW’s Executive Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, on Monday, received the participants of the 23rd session of the Executive Council of the Federation of the Universities of the Islamic World, FUIW, at his office at the University.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the guests, wishing them a pleasant stay in the emirate of Sharjah, and later discussed issues of common interest in scientific fields.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the emirate's academic efforts to support science, shedding light on Sharjah's achievements in establishing the University City of Sharjah, which includes several of scientific edifices, such as the American University of Sharjah, UoS, Al Qasimia University, and many academic, scientific and cultural institutions, attracting numerous students from various countries of the world.

He was briefed on the agenda of the current session of the Executive Council of the FUIW, and the activities carried out by the General Secretariat in the Council.

On behalf of the participants, Dr. Salem bin Muhammad Al-Malik, Director-General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and the Secretary-General of the FUIW, thanked Dr. Sheikh Sultan and appreciated the opportunity to meet him. He also lauded the keenness of the Sharjah University to host the 23rd session of the Executive Council of the FUIW.

The Secretary-General of the FUIW pointed out that Sharjah has become a beacon of science and culture as a result of the care and attention it receives from the Ruler of Sharjah.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Salem From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives FUIW’s Executive Council

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Mauritan ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Mauritan ..

2 minutes ago

India behind terrorism in Balochistan: Zia Ullah L ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Outbreak: Minister visits IIA to overs ..

5 minutes ago

Wasim Akram urge people for a healthy life style

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.