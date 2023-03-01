Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowledge and Education Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday, a delegation of scholars participating in "The Next Lap: Future of Knowledge and Education Forum" (FKEF) held at the American University of Sharjah.

His Highness welcomed the visiting delegation to the Emirate of Sharjah, praising the scientific cooperation between the universities of Sharjah and international scientific and academic institutions.

Sheikh Sultan highlighted the importance of scientific visits for scientists and specialists, which contribute to exchanging experiences and enriching knowledge aspects for future of the educational process.

The meeting touched on the significance of developing the educational system and the future of education, the importance of preparing and training teachers and paying attention to providing multiple sources of knowledge supporting scientific research.

The meeting discussed a number of global experiences in various educational fields, the role of educational institutions in working to promote education inside and outside the classrooms, the pursuit of more innovation by taking advantage of technology to enrich the learning and teaching process.

For their part, the delegation praised the efforts of the Sharjah Ruler in supporting education in the emirate, and His Highness' continuous plans to upgrade it in all its stages, which contributed to raising the educational process and the distinguished educational environment in all scientific facilities in the emirate.

