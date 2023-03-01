UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Receives Guests Of Future Of Knowledge And Education Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowledge and Education Forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday, a delegation of scholars participating in "The Next Lap: Future of Knowledge and Education Forum" (FKEF) held at the American University of Sharjah.

His Highness welcomed the visiting delegation to the Emirate of Sharjah, praising the scientific cooperation between the universities of Sharjah and international scientific and academic institutions.

Sheikh Sultan highlighted the importance of scientific visits for scientists and specialists, which contribute to exchanging experiences and enriching knowledge aspects for future of the educational process.

The meeting touched on the significance of developing the educational system and the future of education, the importance of preparing and training teachers and paying attention to providing multiple sources of knowledge supporting scientific research.

The meeting discussed a number of global experiences in various educational fields, the role of educational institutions in working to promote education inside and outside the classrooms, the pursuit of more innovation by taking advantage of technology to enrich the learning and teaching process.

For their part, the delegation praised the efforts of the Sharjah Ruler in supporting education in the emirate, and His Highness' continuous plans to upgrade it in all its stages, which contributed to raising the educational process and the distinguished educational environment in all scientific facilities in the emirate.

Related Topics

Technology Education Sharjah All

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

6 minutes ago
 DMCC’s first 2023 ‘Made For Trade Live’ even ..

DMCC’s first 2023 ‘Made For Trade Live’ event concludes in Barcelona

6 minutes ago
 Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to supp ..

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to support musical, academic excellen ..

21 minutes ago
 Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

21 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, offers condolences over train c ..

22 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE ..

DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE Reading Month 2023

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.