Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme President of the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah, received a certificate from the Guinness World Records this on Wednesday, in recognition of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language being awarded the title of the largest and most extensive historical linguistic project in the world, comprising 127 volumes.

The Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the achievement of this title, which underscores the significance of the extensive work and unprecedented scientific value provided by the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan emphasised that this recognition is a token of appreciation for everyone who contributed to the dictionary, including researchers, scholars, reviewers, editors, proofreaders, the publishing house, and the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, as well as other contributors and scholars in Arabic lexicography throughout the Arab world.

Sultan added that Sharjah always takes pride in offering documented sciences and scientific and cultural projects for the entire Arab nation and the world, particularly noting the significant collaboration among scholars from various countries, which enhances the value of these vast works that preserve the history, sciences, and language of the Arab nation.

The Ruler of Sharjah pointed out those encyclopedic projects will continue to provide further knowledge and insights across diverse fields.

The ceremony was attended by: Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and member of the board of Trustees of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah; Engineer Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri, Director-General of the University City; Dr. Amhamed Safi Al-Mustghanemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah; Emma Lewis, the international judge for world records in the United Kingdom; Kamel Yassin, Regional Director of Guinness World Records for the middle East and Turkey; along with several officials and scholars.