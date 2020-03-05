Sharjah Ruler receives honorary Drama PhD from Sudan University

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) SHARJAH, 5th March 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the Sharjah Performing Arts academy, received on Thursday honorary PhD in the field of Drama from the University of Sudan for his valuable contributions in theatrical writing and supporting the theatrical scene in the region through his patronage of several cultural initiatives in the UAE and beyond.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his happiness of this honour coming from the University of Sudan that is known for its active approaches in science and culture.

The honouring ceremony included a speech of the University Chancellor, Dr. Awad Saad Hasan, where he lauded the cultural vision of the Ruler of Sharjah and thanked him for his contribution to culture in general and to theatre in specific.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi also received the University Shield from the visiting delegation.