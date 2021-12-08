Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday, Dr. Koutoub Moustapha Sano, Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh academy (IIFA) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), at Dr.

Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara).

Sheikh Sultan and the IIFA Secretary-General of conversed on a number of issues of common interest between the two sides, which would enhance cooperation in various fields and contribute to spreading the correct and moderate image of the true Islamic religion.

At the end of the meeting, Ruler of Sharjah received a souvenir from the IIFA Secretary-General.