Sharjah Ruler receives international Honorary Fellowship from PPAU

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday, the International Honorary Fellowship from Paris-Panthéon-Assas University (PPAU), in recognition of his contributions in scientific, literary, educational and comprehensive fields.

The Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, appreciated the honour of granting him the international honorary fellowship from Paris-Panthéon-Assas University, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the University, praising its tireless efforts and initiative in implanting programmes and plans in the fields of law and legislation.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed delivered a speech during the ceremony, congratulating the Ruler of Sharjah for attaining this high degree.

The ceremony for granting the Ruler of Sharjah the International Honorary Fellowship began with a speech by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Trustees of PPAU in the UAE, in which he congratulated the Ruler of Sharjah on receiving the International Honorary Fellowship.

Guillaume Lett, Honorary President of the University of Paris, President of PPAU in the country, welcomed the Ruler of Sharjah and the audience, thanking them for attending this ceremony in order to honour the personality that always supports and contributes to the development of science and culture around the world, pointing out that it was awarded to Sheikh Sultan the International Honorary Fellowship from PPAU for his interest in academic and knowledge education and scientific research, in addition to writing a number of books that have been translated into several languages.

Guillaume Lett also praised the educational facilities built by the Ruler of Sharjah, including the University of Sharjah, which reflects his keenness to provide an appropriate educational environment for students.

In his speech, Nicholas Nemchenau, Ambassador of the Republic of France to the UAE, congratulated the Ruler of Sharjah on receiving the International Honorary Fellowship from PPAU, affirming that His Highness has a great appreciation and respect from the leadership and the French people for his contribution in supporting culture, literature, knowledge, and study, emphasising that it is a great opportunity to express gratitude from the Republic of France to the Ruler of Sharjah.

Granting Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi the International Honorary Fellowship comes in return for his achievements, awards, certificates and pioneering initiatives, as he holds two doctoral degrees from the British Universities of Exeter and Durham, and he received 24 honorary doctorate degrees from various universities around the world and in various scientific, human and literary fields, in addition to the "distinguished professor" certificate from the University of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler won many awards at the local, Gulf, Arab and international levels, and he founded the University City in Sharjah, which is the largest in the region, in addition to many institutes, universities and centres headed by him and contributed to reaching the higher ranks as he established the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, Al Qasimia, Khorfakkan, and others.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; and a number of senior officials and members of the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah.