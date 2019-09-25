UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Receives Members Of Emirates Writers Union

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday the members of the board of Directors of the Emirates Writers Union, at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi paid tribute to the memory of the late Habib Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Union and Secretary-General of the Arab Writers Union, lauding his many valuable publications and writings, his support of literature and the spreading of Arab culture, as well as his efforts in highlighting national issues.

His Highness called on Union members to carry on his legacy.

The Sharjah Ruler went on to stress the importance of assisting Emirati writers, helping them discover their literary talents, supporting their publications and ensuring their access to various local, regional and international channels.

He also called on the UAE Writers Union to expand its areas of cooperation, learning and cultural exchanges with other writers' unions in the Arab world.

